Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Greif by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,512,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEF opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

