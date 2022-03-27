Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.48. The company had a trading volume of 391,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,459. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $184.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

