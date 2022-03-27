Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 626,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 147,596 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 288,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,102 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.69. 1,113,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

