Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,276 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. 581,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $89.44.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.