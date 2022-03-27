Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,400 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Rollins by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 83,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rollins by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 195,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 597,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.