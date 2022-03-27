Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLMAF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Halma from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

