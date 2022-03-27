Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $102.09 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $102,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 197,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.03 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

