Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 795.3% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 53,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,392. Hang Lung Properties has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

