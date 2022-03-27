Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Shares of HCDI opened at $2.17 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCDI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the third quarter worth $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects.

