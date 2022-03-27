Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,863,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,376,965 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.41% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $213,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 5,008,887 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 269,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 653,677 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 130,007 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

HMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,273,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,152,530. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.