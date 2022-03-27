HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s current price.

CODX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.