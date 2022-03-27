Head to Head Contrast: Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) versus NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Shanghai Electric Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

This table compares Shanghai Electric Group and NN Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Electric Group $18.47 billion 0.21 $538.78 million N/A N/A NN Group $25.36 billion 0.61 $3.88 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Electric Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shanghai Electric Group and NN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NN Group 1 2 7 0 2.60

NN Group has a consensus price target of $49.93, indicating a potential upside of 103.89%. Given NN Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NN Group is more favorable than Shanghai Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Electric Group and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Electric Group N/A N/A N/A NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Shanghai Electric Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NN Group beats Shanghai Electric Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry. The company also provides elevators, electric motors and ramps, and industrial basic parts; intelligent manufacturing, and construction industrialization equipment; and power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions. In addition, it offers energy, and environmental protection and automation engineering; industrial internet; financing leases and insurance brokerage; international trade; and property services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation.

NN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, online savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through tied agents, bancassurance partners, brokers, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

