Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 112,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $585,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,166. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98.

