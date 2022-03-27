Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 27.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 51.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

NYSEARCA ERX traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. 3,626,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,166. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

