Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $1.17 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.58. 836,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.36. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.66%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.