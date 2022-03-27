Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Invests $2.15 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,090,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

