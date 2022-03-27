Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New $73,000 Investment in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $247,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADGI shares. Guggenheim downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ADGI stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,248. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

