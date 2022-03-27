Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Raises Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 1.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.40. 1,011,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,704. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

