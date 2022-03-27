Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Raises Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 1.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

