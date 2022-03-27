Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.