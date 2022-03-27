Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 32,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,381. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

About Heritage Cannabis (Get Rating)

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.