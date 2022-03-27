Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:HERTF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 32,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,381. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Heritage Cannabis (Get Rating)
