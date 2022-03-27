Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.80

Shares of Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 134.96 ($1.78), with a volume of 51269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.40 ($1.30).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.12. The firm has a market cap of £890.14 million and a P/E ratio of 35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.