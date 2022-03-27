Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 639.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.6 days.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.00.

Shares of HKMPF remained flat at $$28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

