Hoertkorn Richard Charles Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Boeing were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.95. 6,364,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,430. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

