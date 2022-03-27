Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $174,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.18. 526,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Argus boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.