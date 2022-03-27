Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.85. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

