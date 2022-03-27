Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Announces Earnings Results

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Honest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Honest stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Honest has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.
In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
