Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Announces Earnings Results

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Honest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Honest stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Honest has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

Get Honest alerts:

In other Honest news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,841,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honest by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 755,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honest by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 466,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.