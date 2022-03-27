Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $197.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,909. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

