HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $739.04.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.85. 594,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,442. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.