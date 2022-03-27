HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $739.04.
HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HUBS stock traded down $10.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.85. 594,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,442. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $476.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
