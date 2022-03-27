Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Humanigen by 17,179.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Humanigen by 81.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 989,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,851. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $212.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,059,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

