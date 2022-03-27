Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in March

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the February 28th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Hummingbird Resources stock remained flat at $$0.19 during midday trading on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
