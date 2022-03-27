Huntington National Bank Acquires New Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 41.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 30,819 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.07. 115,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,820. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

