Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 401.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 218,291 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $13,544,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 395,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,014. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.