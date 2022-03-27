Huntsman Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 8,752 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 377% compared to the average volume of 1,834 put options.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of HUN opened at $35.98 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

