Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Short Interest Update

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 28th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hywin stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Hywin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYW opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Hywin has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

