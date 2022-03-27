Ian Maclean Sells 6,941 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$38,730.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

