Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 575.5% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,209. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iberdrola has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.5766 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBDRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

