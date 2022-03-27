ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Achieves $281.65 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $62.19 or 0.00139546 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $281.65 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 104.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00047089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,140.21 or 0.07046570 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,607.06 or 1.00097351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00043712 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,529,030 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.