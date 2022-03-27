Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICNC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,953. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

