IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the February 28th total of 726,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 241.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Friday. IGO has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

