Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3793 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

