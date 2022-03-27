Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

