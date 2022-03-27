Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,347 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.