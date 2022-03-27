Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Impel NeuroPharma ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

