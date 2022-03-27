Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132. The company has a market cap of $49.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.27. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.