Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 265 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 21,845,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,452,547. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.