Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 6,120 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 402.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.76. 12,373,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,068,868. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.47. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

