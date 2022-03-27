Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.