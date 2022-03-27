Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.86) to GBX 730 ($9.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Shares of Informa stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. Informa has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

