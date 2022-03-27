Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFSUF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €11.50 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.19) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.